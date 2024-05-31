Eng
Russia is blackmailing some world leaders ahead of peace summit, says Zelenskyy

The Ukrainian president said that Kyiv is aware of cases of blackmailing by Russia to hinder the participation of some nations in an upcoming Peace Summit, scheduled for 15-16 June.
A picture shows flags of Ukraine and Switzerland. Credit: UkrInform
Russia is blackmailing some world leaders and attempting to block the participation of countries in the Peace Summit, said President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, according to UkrInform.

The Global Peace Summit is scheduled for 15-16 June in Switzerland. Heads of state and governments from all continents are expected to attend. Participating countries will develop a joint negotiating position on how to end Russia’s war against Ukraine.

“Our diplomacy must be as effective as our armament. The most important thing right now is the Peace Summit.

It should truly become a global, comprehensive summit. At this moment, about a hundred states and international organizations are participating in the summit, but Russia is blackmailing some leaders and trying to block the participation of some countries,” said Zelenskyy.

He added that Ukraine “still does not have confirmation from some of its partners” about their attendance at the event and that “today we discussed how we can strengthen our peaceful efforts together.”

Ukraine anticipates delegations and officials from over 90 countries to take part in the Peace Summit. Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that the event does not envision Russia’s participation, aiming instead to unite countries with the same principles and approaches as Ukraine, upon which further actions will be based. A dialogue with Russia could take place only after this step.

Russia’s non-participation in Switzerland peace summit is Ukraine’s firm position, says Zelenskyy’s top aide

In recent months, Moscow has been doing everything to undermine the event and uses manipulations and propaganda to sabotage its support.

