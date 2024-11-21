Eng
It seeks congressional approval to forgive $4.65 billion of Ukraine’s economic aid debt, with minimal opposition expected.
byYuri Zoria
21/11/2024
1 minute read
US President Joe Biden. Photo via Eastnews.ua.
Biden administration proposes canceling $4.65 billion of Ukraine’s economic aid loan

The Biden administration has formally notified Congress of its intention to cancel $4.65 billion, or half, of Ukraine’s conditional economic aid loan, Voice of America reported. This action follows provisions outlined in the Additional Security Appropriations Act for Ukraine, passed in April 2024.

The legislation authorized $61 billion in overall security and economic assistance to Ukraine, with approximately $10 billion allocated as conditional loans. It granted the president authority to forgive up to 50% of these loans starting 15 November, with the remaining half eligible for forgiveness on 1 January 2026 under the next presidential administration.

The State Department confirmed the decision, with spokesperson Matthew Miller emphasizing that the administration is following the law’s provisions. Congress now has the opportunity to issue a resolution opposing the move, though Miller expressed confidence that such opposition is unlikely, citing broad bipartisan support for Ukraine.

The Biden administration’s notification to Congress comes just days after the 2024 US presidential election. As lawmakers review the decision, bipartisan backing for continued support to Ukraine remains a critical factor in ensuring its passage.

