Biden signs $95 billion war aid measure with aid for Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan

US President Joe Biden has signed into law a $95 billion war aid measure that includes assistance for Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan and that also has a provision that would force social media site TikTok to be sold or be banned in the US, according to Associated Press.

The announcement marks an end to the standoff over military aid for Ukraine in the US Congress.

“We rose to the moment. we came together. and we got it done. Now we need to move fast, and we are,” Biden said at the White House event to announce the signing.

Biden also signed an initial aid package of military assistance and said the shipment of weapons and equipment would start in the “next few hours.” It will be the first tranche of the $60 billion assistance package for Ukraine approved by the Senate, Congress, and the US president, according to US officials.

It is expected to include air defense capabilities, artillery rounds, armored vehicles, and other weapons to boost the capabilities of the Ukrainian forces, who have seen morale sink after months of Russian attacks and assaults.

Despite receiving substantial financial support, Ukraine’s ability to maintain American political backing remains uncertain. After enduring months of losses in the eastern region and significant damage to its infrastructure, it remains to be seen if Ukraine can make sufficient progress before exhausting the latest influx of funds.

Currently, Russia now appears focused on Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, to create a “sanitary zone,” which was announced by Russian leader Vladimir Putin, clear from civilians and military. Russian forces launch dozens of air assaults on the city daily, destroying its energy infrastructure.

“Make no mistake: Delay in providing Ukraine the weapons to defend itself has strained the prospects of defeating Russian aggression. Dithering and hesitation have compounded the challenges we face,” said Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.

In turn, former US President Donald Trump accused European allies of not doing enough to help Ukraine. While he stopped short of endorsing the funding package, his tone has shifted recently, acknowledging that Ukraine’s survival is vital to the US after Iran attacks Israel.

Indeed, many European leaders have long been nervous that a Trump presidency would mean decreased US support for Ukraine and the NATO military alliance. These concerns were exacerbated in February when Trump suggested in a campaign speech that he would not intervene if Russia acted aggressively towards countries failing to meet defense spending targets.

While the $61 billion aid package can provide crucial support to Ukrainian forces, military experts warn that Kyiv will require significantly more assistance for what could be a protracted war. Realistic objectives for Ukraine and its allies in the coming months include preventing the loss of main cities, stopping Russia’s advance, and supplying additional weaponry to Kyiv to enhance its offensive capabilities in 2025, according to Bradley Bowman, a defense strategy and policy analyst at the Foundation for the Defense of Democracies in Washington.

Realistic goals for the months ahead for Ukraine — and its allies — include avoiding the loss of significant cities, slowing Russia’s momentum, and getting additional weaponry to Kyiv that could help them go on the offensive in 2025, said Bradley Bowman, a defense strategy and policy analyst at the Foundation for the Defense of Democracies in Washington.

