US Senate advances Ukraine aid bill as Pentagon set to send $ 1 bn package once bill clears Senate and Biden

On 23 April, the US Senate voted to clear the last procedural hurdle before the final vote on the $95 billion foreign aid package, which includes $60+ billion for Ukraine. NBC says the final vote on the bill could come as soon as 23 April evening (which spans into the early hours of the next day in Kyiv), while Reuters states that a final Senate vote is slated for as soon as 23 or 24.
The Senators have voted 80-19 to advance the House-approved package, which includes billions of dollars in aid for Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan, and a provision that could lead to a nationwide ban on Chinese short-form video hosting TikTok in the US.
The Senate vote exceeding the 60 votes needed shows that the legislature can easily pass a final vote and head to US President Joe Biden to be signed into law. AP says that 30 Republicans out of 49 and all but two Democrats voted to advance the bill. The Democrats have a majority in the Senate, with 51 seats, including three independent Senators.
Earlier, Biden promised to sign the bill as soon as it reaches his desk, as per Reuters.
Media: US prepares $1 billion aid package once bill approved
According to CNN, administration officials have informed Congress in recent briefings that the new aid package for Ukraine will likely include long-range ATACMS (Army Tactical Missile Systems) for the first time, as stated by three sources.
AP sources said the Pentagon is poised to send a variety of munitions such as air defense ammunition and large quantities of artillery rounds, which are highly sought by Ukrainian forces, as well as armored vehicles and other weapons. US officials told the AP, on condition of anonymity, that some of these weapons will reach the battlefront within days, although other items may take longer to be delivered. The aid has not yet been publicly announced.
