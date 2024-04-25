Zelenskyy gave three arguments for Republicans not voting for aid to Ukraine

During an interview with Fox News, Zelenskyy noted that he felt the support for Ukraine from the majority of Americans and members of Congress, “and this means that the United States is on our side”.

At the same time, he decided to address the congressmen who voted against it.

“They need to know that this money is going primarily to American defense …. And they should know that their production will get tens of billions of money, jobs, taxes, everything will be in the United States,” the Ukrainian president pointed out.

Zelenskyy’s second argument is that some of the aid goes not to Ukraine, but to other European states, “because there are certain weapons that we also need, that are in great shortage, and we need them. And sometimes the United States supports that.”

And thirdly, according to the Ukrainian head of state, “we have no secrets with the Americans”, and the technologies that are being developed in Ukraine, “we share with our American friends”.

“Every dollar that goes to Ukraine – they know that this is either military spending or direct financing of some of our industries. They see everything. We share all this with our partners, with the United States,” Zelenskyy explained.

“So rest assured that everything is going to the battlefield, supporting not only the Ukrainian army, but also defending democracy in the world,” the president concluded.

Aid for Ukraine

As reported, US President Joe Biden on April 24 signed a package of legislation passed by Congress that provides for the allocation of almost 61 billion dollars in additional military and economic aid to Ukraine, as well as assistance to other US allies.

Immediately afterward, the US announced a $1 billion military aid package for Ukraine.

Read more: