US House Speaker threatens to derail border deal and Ukraine aid

House Speaker Mike Johnson has warned that the Senate’s border deal that would also provide aid to Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan is “dead on arrival” in the House of Representatives and announced plans to impeach the Homeland Security Secretary over the immigration crisis in the United States, CNN reported.

The proposal of US President Joe Biden, seeking approval of the US Congress to allocate funds to secure the southern border of the United States and support Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan, includes $61 billion for Ukraine.

Republican congressmen insist on addressing issues related to strengthening the border with Mexico, a source of illegal migration to the United States, and refuse to vote for a compromise bill on the border and aid to Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan. To pass the bill, both chambers of the US Congress, the House of Representatives and Senate, must vote for it.

In a letter to his Republican colleagues on 26 January, Mike Johnson said that the House would not accept any compromise that does not include the House GOP’s (Republican) immigration bill, HR 2, which would fund the construction of the wall on the US-Mexican border, “end sanctuary policies, and crack down on illegal immigration.”

Johnson also said that the House Homeland Security Committee would move forward next week with articles of impeachment for Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, accusing him of “failing to enforce the law and protect the national security.”

Johnson reiterated his calls for President Joe Biden to enforce the border using his executive powers.

“If President Biden wants us to believe he is serious about protecting our national sovereignty, he needs to demonstrate his good faith by taking immediate actions to secure it. He should sign an order right now to end the mass release of illegals and dangerous persons into our country,” Johnson wrote.

Johnson’s letter comes as former President and current presidential candidate Donald Trump has urged Republicans to reject any border deal that would give US President Joe Biden a political advantage. Trump said that the only way to secure the border is to vote for him in 2024.

The Senate’s border deal, which has not been finalized or released, is expected to include aid to Ukraine and Israel, as well as some border security measures. Senate Minority Leader, Republican Mitch McConnell, has argued that the deal is a rare opportunity for Republicans to get concessions on the border and support Ukraine.

However, Johnson’s letter signals that the Republican Congressmen in the House of Representatives are unwilling to compromise on the border issue, setting up a clash with the White House amid the ongoing immigration crisis in the United States.

