Zelenskyy: Ukraine’s victory plan contains four main points and one additional one

The President of Ukraine also warned about the potential for authoritarian figures to “divide the world.”
byBenjamin Looijen
15/09/2024
2 minute read
Fareed Zakaria and Volodymyr Zelenskyy during the interview. Photo via YouTube/Zelenskyy.
The plan for Ukraine’s victory, which President Volodymyr Zelenskyy intends to present to US President Joe Biden, contains 4 main points and one that will be “needed after the war.”

President Zelenskyy’s forthcoming plan for Ukraine’s victory is important as it outlines a comprehensive strategy for Ukraine’s future security and geopolitical position. This plan could significantly shape international support for Ukraine and influence the course of the ongoing conflict

Zelenskyy spoke with American journalist Fareed Zakaria on CNN, the full version of which was published by the presidential press service on YouTube.

The President of Ukraine said that he has prepared several points: ”Four of them are the main points. Plus one that we need after the war. So, I will share it with Biden.”

”It’s about security, it’s about Ukraine’s geopolitical place, it’s about very strong military support that should be available to us. And the fact that we should be free to decide how to use this or that thing. We are talking about decisions on economic support, but I think they will be interesting. I think this is the main thing.” Zelenskyy said.

In addition, Zelenskyy said that ”If President Biden appreciates and supports our plan, and if he and his team can add something else that will strengthen our position, we will be ready.”

They can divide and eat the world ”like cake”

Furthermore, Zelenskyy noted that Russian ruler Vladimir Putin and leaders similar to him could partition the world, if Europe and other countries don’t stand united.

Zelensky said that “the war has changed all of us,” and the most important thing, in his opinion, is that this war can change Europe and the world.

“They have to realize that war is close. Otherwise (…) Putin or guys like him, you know them, can divide the world and eat its parts like a cake,” Zelenskyy said.

”So we need that unity. And I hope that this war has changed people’s minds, and changed the minds of the leaders of the world’s countries,” the President of Ukraine urged.

In the interview, the president insisted that Ukraine must be given the necessary freedom to use Western weapons and must gain favorable positions on the battlefield in order to have a strong position in potential negotiations with Russia.

