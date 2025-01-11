Eng
Biden: Putin in tough shape, Ukraine has chance to prevail

Biden’s statement follows the 10 January US and UK sanctions against Russian oil giants Gazprom Neft and Surgutneftegas, which target Moscow’s energy sector revenue streams.
Maria Tril
US President Joe Biden, addressing the UN General Assembly on 24 Sept. 2024. Credit: CNN
President Joe Biden said on 10 January that Russian President Vladimir Putin is “in tough shape” following new energy sector sanctions imposed by the US and UK against Moscow, AFP reports.

The sanctions target major Russian oil companies Gazprom Neft and Surgutneftegas, which together produce over 1 million barrels of oil daily, worth approximately $23 billion annually at current prices, according to UK officials. The two targeted companies’ revenues directly contribute to Russia’s war effort in Ukraine, London officials report.

“Putin is in tough shape right now, and I think it’s really important that he not have any breathing room to continue to do the god-awful things he continues to do,” Biden told.

Speaking about Ukraine’s prospects, Biden said  there was a “real chance Ukraine can prevail” with continued Western support.

The US Department of the Treasury announced on 10 January new sanctions that will hit the Russian oil refining industry. In particular, the restrictions hit Russian oil giants Gazprom Neft and Surgutneftegas.

This action is part of a broader strategy to reduce Russian revenues that fund its military operations in Ukraine.

The sanctions include blocking the assets of these two oil giants and extending to over 180 vessels associated with the Russian oil trade, many of which are part of a so-called “shadow fleet” that operates outside conventional shipping regulations.

In addition to Gazprom Neft and Surgutneftegas, more than 30 other Russian oil service companies were also sanctioned.

