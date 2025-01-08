Eng
AP: Biden Administration prepares final Ukraine aid package before Trump takes office

“Pentagon officials reveal plans to fast-track significant military aid from remaining $4 billion congressional allocation, aiming to deliver critical weapons to Ukraine before the presidential transition in January.
byOlena Mukhina
08/01/2025
2 minute read
The White House in Washington DC, illustrative image: Wikimedia Commons.
The administration of US President Joe Biden, whose term ends in a few weeks, is set to announce a major final aid for Ukraine, according to the Associated Press, citing two senior defense officials.

The aid package could be one of the last steps the US takes in providing direct military support to Ukraine, as newly elected President Donald Trump has publicly hinted at the decline of military aid to Kyiv and promised to end the war in Ukraine within 24 hours of taking office on 20 January.

The new weapons package will reportedly be unveiled during US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin’s visit to Germany on 9 January, where a Ramstein format meeting will take place.

While officials did not disclose the exact amount of the new package, they confirmed it would be “significant” and primarily sourced from existing US military stockpiles, with the goal of delivering most of the promised weapons to Ukraine before Donald Trump’s inauguration.

However, this package will not include the full $4 billion remaining from the funding approved by the US Congress for Ukraine. It is expected that “more than a couple of billion dollars” will remain, which will be available for support from Trump’s team after he assumes office.

Austin’s visit to the Ramstein Air Base will mark his final meeting with the group he formed to support Ukraine following the start of Russia’s all-out war in February 2022. Together, Ukrainian allies within the group have provided over $126 billion in military aid, training, and support, including millions of munitions, modern fighter jets, air defense systems, counter-drone systems, and tanks. The US has contributed $66 billion of that amount.

