Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

US to spearhead Ukrainian pilot training on F-16 fighter jets

The US will lead a collaborative effort with the Netherlands and Denmark to train Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets, the US Defense Secretary says.
byYuri Zoria
11/10/2023
2 minute read
Norwegian F-16. Photo: Norwegian Air Force
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

The US will head up a coalition of countries training Ukrainian pilots and crews to operate and maintain F-16 fighter jets alongside the Netherlands and Denmark, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on 11 October in Brussels, Politico reports.

During the initial day of the NATO defense ministers’ meeting in Brussels, Austin mentioned that allies within the Ukraine Defense Contact Group of the security bloc are establishing “capability coalitions” dedicated to targeted support areas for Kyiv.

NATO’s endeavors extend beyond this F-16 training initiative. As Austin elaborated, Estonia and Luxembourg will take charge in bolstering Ukraine’s IT defense infrastructure, and Lithuania will provide demining assistance to Kyiv. Furthermore, the US will engage in armor and artillery programs, and a new naval group will be formed, underlining the alliance’s multifaceted support.

“That shows how much we can do when we come together,” said Austin. “It also show that American leadership matters.”

For now, 11 nations are on board to train Ukrainian aircrews and maintenance staff. 

The US gave the green light for the Netherlands and Denmark to transfer their F-16s to Ukraine after the training of Ukrainian pilots was concluded. Currently, training timelines remain unclear, while the anticipated delivery of the first set of F-16s from the Dutch and Danish is set for 2024. 

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts