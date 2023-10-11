US to spearhead Ukrainian pilot training on F-16 fighter jets

During the initial day of the NATO defense ministers’ meeting in Brussels, Austin mentioned that allies within the Ukraine Defense Contact Group of the security bloc are establishing “capability coalitions” dedicated to targeted support areas for Kyiv.

NATO’s endeavors extend beyond this F-16 training initiative. As Austin elaborated, Estonia and Luxembourg will take charge in bolstering Ukraine’s IT defense infrastructure, and Lithuania will provide demining assistance to Kyiv. Furthermore, the US will engage in armor and artillery programs, and a new naval group will be formed, underlining the alliance’s multifaceted support.