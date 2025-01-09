Eng
EU ready to take charge in Ukraine aid as US stance on future support remains unclear under Trump

The EU’s top diplomat reassures allies of Europe’s resolve as concerns mount about a potential US policy shift under the Trump administration.
byOlena Mukhina
09/01/2025
2 minute read
Vice-President of the European Commission Kaja Kallas during her visit to Ukraine on 24 April 2023. Credit: Ukraine’s Presidential Office
European Union’s top diplomat, Kaja Kallas, stated that the EU is ready to take the lead in supporting Ukraine if the US decides to withdraw its support, according to Politico.

Her claims come ahead of a meeting of Ukrainian allies in Ramstein, Germany, amid speculations that the new US administration under US President-elect Donald Trump would halt the work of the Ukrainian Defense Contact Group, established after the beginning of Russia’s all-out war.

“I’m really sure that all the other members, and hopefully also the United States, are ready to continue with the support to Ukraine,” said Kallas.

The official stressed that the European Union would be ready to assume this leadership role if the US does not, Agence France Presse reports.

Kallas emphasized that there should be no speculation about future US support as it “is not in the interest of America that Russia will be the strongest force in the world.”

Her comments contrast with those of her predecessor, Josep Borrell, who last year remarked that “Europe cannot fill the gap” when it comes to supporting Ukraine.

Earlier, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, who was also present at the Ramstein format meeting,  challenged the perception of Russia’s dominance in the war, highlighting complex difficulties facing the Kremlin’s military ambitions.

“They’ve gone to D​PRK, to Iran to get assistance, weapons, and munitions and also now people,” Austin noted.

He also emphasized the significant logistical challenges Russia would face in maintaining control over occupied territories of Ukraine, saying that “Russia will have to invest a lot of land forces to hold it.”

