French President: While we seek ways for peace, Russia continues to disregard civilian lives

French President Emmanuel Macron expressed condolences to Ukrainians following a deadly Russian missile strike on Kryvyi Rih on 4 April that claimed the lives of 20 people, including 9 children.

This comes as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy publicly criticized US Ambassador Bridget Brink’s “weak” response to a Russian missile strike that devastated his hometown, Kryvyi Rih. In her post, Brink failed to directly attribute responsibility to Russia. Zelenskyy argued that failing to explicitly assign blame to Russia emboldens further aggression and undermines diplomatic efforts.

In a message posted on the social network X, Macron addressed Ukrainians in their own language on their day of national mourning.

“On this day of national mourning in Ukraine, my thoughts are with the children and all civilian victims of the bloody strikes carried out by Russia, particularly on 4 April in Kryvyi Rih,” wrote the French president.

He highlighted the contrast between Russia attacking civilians in the night and Ukraine’s diplomatic stance, noting that Ukraine had accepted US President Donald Trump’s proposal for a “complete and unconditional 30-day ceasefire” nearly a month ago.

The French leader emphasized that despite ongoing international efforts toward peace, Russia escalated its military operations “with increasing intensity, disregarding the civilian population.”

Macron called for an immediate end to Russian strikes and the swift implementation of a ceasefire. He warned that if Russia continues to delay and reject peace initiatives, “decisive measures must be taken.”

“How long will Russia ignore peace overtures from the United States and Ukraine while continuing to kill children and civilians?” Macron wrote.

Russian strike on Kryvyi Rih, Zelenskyy’s hometown

The missile strike on 4 April hit the center of a residential neighborhood in Kryvyi Rih, with a children’s playground at the epicenter.

The head of the City Defense Council reported that Russian forces used an air-burst missile designed to maximize casualties.

Beyond the 20 fatalities, the attack injured 75 people, with 37 still hospitalized. Nineteen of the wounded remain in serious condition, including four children.

Ukraine declared 6 April a day of national mourning for the victims of the Kryvyi Rih attack.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, described this as the deadliest single attack on children since the onset of Russia’s full-scale invasion.

A team from the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) visited the site on 5 April, documenting extensive damage to homes, a playground, and surrounding areas. Witnesses reported that no military personnel were present at the time; instead, a public cosmetology forum had just concluded nearby.