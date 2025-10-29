Russian terror strikes on Ukrainian energy facilities cut power to thousands civilians as winter approaches

Russia launched a terror strike with 126 drones across Ukraine overnight on 29 October, targeting energy infrastructure and leaving nearly 30,000 civilians without power as temperatures drop. Energy workers are conducting emergency restoration operations.

Ukrainian forces shot down or electronically suppressed 93 drones out of 126, while 32 struck targets across 10 locations, according to the Air Force.

Russian strikes on energy facilities aim to deprive civilians of basic services such as electricity and heating, particularly during harsh weather conditions, while creating economic damage and pressure on Ukrainian authorities.



International observers and the United Nations have characterized this coordinated campaign of attacks on civilian populations and infrastructure as war crimes and crimes against humanity.

Russian strikes leave nearly 30,000 people without electricity in Odesa Oblast

The most severe damage occurred in southern Odesa Oblast, where Russian forces struck a DTEK energy facility.

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported that fires that broke out required 21 rescuers and six emergency vehicles to extinguish.

Oleh Kiper, head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration, confirmed that both energy and transport infrastructure were damaged in the attack.

Aftermath of the Russian drone strikes on energy and transport infrastructure in Odesa Oblast, 29 October. Photos: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

One energy worker was injured in the strike and received medical assistance.

According to DTEK energy company, 26,900 consumers remain without electricity in Odesa Oblast following the attack, though energy workers have reconnected approximately 7,000 families by switching to backup power lines where technically possible. Critical infrastructure facilities are currently operating on generators while restoration work continues.

Russian drones hit civilian objects in Kharkiv Oblast, injure woman

In frontline Kharkiv Oblast, Russian drone strikes hit the cities of Izium and Chuhuiv, causing fires at civilian facilities, according to the State Emergency Service.

In Izium, drones struck an educational institution, an unfinished office building, and a destroyed shopping center, injuring one woman.

Aftermath of the Russian drone strikes on civilian infrastructure in Kharkiv Oblast, 29 October. Photos: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

In Chuhuiv, a production building at a civilian enterprise caught fire over 1,000 square meters, though no casualties were reported there.

In northeastern Chernihiv Oblast, an Iranian-designed Shahed drone struck a critical infrastructure facility in the city center. Authorities are still clarifying information about potential casualties.