Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Another death in Kherson: Russian artillery kills 77-year-old as daily terror continues

Prosecutors open war crime investigation as daily bombardment from Russian forces continues across liberated city.
byBenjamin Murdoch
05/10/2025
2 minute read
Damaged building in Kherson after Russian drone and artillery strikes on 31 August 2025.
A building in Kherson damaged during Russian drone and artillery strikes on 31 August, 2025. Photo: Oleksandr Prokudin
Another death in Kherson: Russian artillery kills 77-year-old as daily terror continues

A 77-year-old man was killed in the Ukrainian city of Kherson after Russian forces fired artillery at the city on the morning of 5 October, Ukrainian authorities said.

The death adds to Kherson's toll as Russian forces maintain relentless artillery and drone strikes on the liberated city, killing over 250 civilians and firing more than 200,000 shells since Ukrainian forces retook the regional capital in November 2022.

The man suffered fatal injuries while outdoors during the attack, according to investigators.

The Kherson Regional Prosecutor’s Office has opened a pre-trial investigation, classifying the strike as a war crime. Prosecutors and investigators are continuing to document violations committed by Russian troops in the region.

Kherson sits on the Dnipro River's west bank, liberated by Ukrainian forces in November 2022 after nine months of Russian occupation. 

Russian troops entrenched on the east bank have subjected the city to constant bombardment ever since, with authorities documenting over 39,000 attacks in 2024 alone that killed 251 people and injured 1,838 others.

The city has become a testing ground for what researchers call "human safari" tactics - Russian operators flying small drones across the river to hunt individual civilians, often also targeting rescue workers responding to initial strikes. 

About 60,000 residents remain in the city despite daily artillery barrages, aerial bombs, and drone attacks that have destroyed infrastructure and cut power and water supplies repeatedly.

Read also

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts