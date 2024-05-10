Germany to purchase HIMARS systems from US for Ukraine

The German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius announced that Germany will purchase HIMARS systems from the US for Ukraine, Ukrinform reported.

“I can confirm that we, in cooperation with the Americans, will transfer 3 HIMARS systems to Ukraine,” said Pistorius.

He explained that these are MLRS (Multiple Launch Rocket Systems) from the stocks of the US Army, which Germany will pay for.

The minister also emphasized the importance of cooperation in supporting Ukraine between Europe and the United States, NATO allies.

The politician reminded of the threat posed by Putin’s war to the security of Europe and that Putin’s victory would encourage other autocracies. “This cannot be allowed,” he added.

Pistorius is visiting the United States. According to a US Department of Defense news release, Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III hosted German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius at the Pentagon for discussions on shared interests, including Ukraine and the Indo-Pacific region.

Austin said that Germany, with $7.7 billion in aid for Ukraine in 2024, is the second-largest donor after the USA.

The US Department of Defense reported that Austin also expressed gratitude for Germany’s plan to deploy a permanent brigade in Lithuania, calling it “a historic commitment that will strengthen European security.”

