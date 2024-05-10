Eng
Czechia delivers first F-16 fighter jet simulator to Ukraine

Ukrainian pilots undergoing training, with 12 expected to be ready by summer.
byMaria Tril
10/05/2024
2 minute read
The Netherlands’ F-16. Credit: defensie.nl
Czechia has handed over the first F-16 fighter jet simulator to one of Ukraine’s tactical aviation brigades, announced Mykola Oleshchuk, the Commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to him, Ukrainian specialists are already testing and preparing the main module of the simulator for operation.

“I thank everyone who is helping Ukraine strengthen its aviation component. Of course, in addition to the F-16s themselves, we need to create a strong training and material base for our youth. I urge our allies to join this initiative,” he wrote on Telegram.

Ukrainian pilots are currently undergoing training. According to The New York Times, Ukraine may receive only six of the approximately 45 F-16 fighter jets promised by Western countries by July. By this summer, 12 pilots will be ready. This is reportedly less than a full squadron.

The Ukrainian authorities have repeatedly said that the appearance of Western fighter jets in Ukraine could change the situation on the battlefield, as Russia has “full air superiority” over the occupied territories.

French media reported in April that ten Ukrainian pilots are currently at an airbase in southwest France, learning the basics of aerial combat as part of the training for 45 F-16s arriving in Ukraine this summer.

After the United States approved last fall, countries including the Netherlands, Denmark, and Romania are helping train Ukrainian F-16 pilots to counter Russia’s air superiority.

