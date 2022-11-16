Czech parliament’s lower house recognized current Russian regime as terrorist one

Czech Parliament's Lower Chamber voting for the resolution recognizing the current Russian regime as terrorist on 15 November 2022. Photo: psp.cz

In an adopted resolution, the Chamber of Deputies, the Lower House of the Parliament of the Czech Republic, has recognized the current Russian regime as a terrorist one in accordance with the resolution of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE).

The MPs condemned large-scale attacks on the Ukrainian civilian population and key energy infrastructure, and reiterated that Czechia doesn’t recognize the results of Russia’s so-called referendums on the annexation of four Ukrainian regions.

129 out of 156 MPs voted for the resolution while 14 legislators opposed it.

“Chamber of Deputies of the Parliament of the Czech Republic […] condemns Russian aggression in Ukraine […]

Russian aggression in Ukraine […] condemns , in particular, large-scale attacks on the civilian population, civilian objects, and key energy infrastructure, which are an obvious attempt to achieve political goals through the intimidation of the civilian population and correspond to terrorist methods;

, in particular, large-scale attacks on the civilian population, civilian objects, and key energy infrastructure, which are an obvious attempt to achieve political goals through the intimidation of the civilian population and correspond to terrorist methods; notes that these attacks cause extensive restrictions or shortages of energy, water, or heat supplies, endangering the civilian population. The shelling and deployment of military units in the area of ​​the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant are a threat not only to the territory of Ukraine. Direct or indirect threats to use nuclear weapons, as well as false and unsubstantiated accusations of Ukraine planning to use weapons of mass destruction, are a dangerous escalation of tensions and a threat to pan-European security;

that these attacks cause extensive restrictions or shortages of energy, water, or heat supplies, endangering the civilian population. The shelling and deployment of military units in the area of ​​the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant are a threat not only to the territory of Ukraine. Direct or indirect threats to use nuclear weapons, as well as false and unsubstantiated accusations of Ukraine planning to use weapons of mass destruction, are a dangerous escalation of tensions and a threat to pan-European security; designates in accordance with the resolution of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe the current Russian regime as terrorist;

in accordance with the resolution of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe the current Russian regime as terrorist; does not recognize the results of the so-called referendums evoked by the Russian Federation on the sovereign territory of Ukraine in the Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia regions, which aim to legitimize Russian aggression and annexation of Ukrainian territory […],” the resolution reads.

Read also:

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. support. Become a Patron! Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to

Tags: Czechia, Russia, terrorist regime