Czech parliament’s lower house recognized current Russian regime as terrorist one

Czech Parliament's Lower Chamber voting for the resolution recognizing the current Russian regime as terrorist on 15 November 2022. Photo: psp.cz
In an adopted resolution, the Chamber of Deputies, the Lower House of the Parliament of the Czech Republic, has recognized the current Russian regime as a terrorist one in accordance with the resolution of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE).
The MPs condemned large-scale attacks on the Ukrainian civilian population and key energy infrastructure, and reiterated that Czechia doesn’t recognize the results of Russia’s so-called referendums on the annexation of four Ukrainian regions.
129 out of 156 MPs voted for the resolution while 14 legislators opposed it.
- condemns Russian aggression in Ukraine […]
- condemns, in particular, large-scale attacks on the civilian population, civilian objects, and key energy infrastructure, which are an obvious attempt to achieve political goals through the intimidation of the civilian population and correspond to terrorist methods;
- notes that these attacks cause extensive restrictions or shortages of energy, water, or heat supplies, endangering the civilian population. The shelling and deployment of military units in the area of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant are a threat not only to the territory of Ukraine. Direct or indirect threats to use nuclear weapons, as well as false and unsubstantiated accusations of Ukraine planning to use weapons of mass destruction, are a dangerous escalation of tensions and a threat to pan-European security;
- designates in accordance with the resolution of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe the current Russian regime as terrorist;
- does not recognize the results of the so-called referendums evoked by the Russian Federation on the sovereign territory of Ukraine in the Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia regions, which aim to legitimize Russian aggression and annexation of Ukrainian territory […],” the resolution reads.
Read also:
Next week, European Parliament will consider recognizing Russia as a terrorist state
Russo-Ukrainian War, Day 170: Latvia names Russia terrorist sponsor state. Explosions at Belarus airfield.
Polish Senate recognizes Russian authorities as a terrorist regime
Estonia declared Russia a terrorist regime and a state that supports terrorism
PACE adopts resolution declaring the Russian Federation a terrorist regime (updates)
Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia call to create a tribunal against Russian leadership
Tags: Czechia, Russia, terrorist regime