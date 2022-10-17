Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia call for creation of special tribunal against Russian leadership

Latest news Ukraine

The Foreign Ministers of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania issued a joint statement calling on the EU, together with international partners, to help Ukraine establish a Special Tribunal to try the top leadership of the Russian Federation.

According to Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania leaders, currently there is no international court or tribunal that could bring to justice the highest political and military leadership of Russia for the crime of aggression against Ukraine. And it is necessary to create a Special Tribunal to fill this jurisdictional loophole.

“The rules-based international order that we all seek to protect cannot survive if there is impunity for the acts that most blatantly violate it – genocide, war crimes, crimes against humanity and crimes of aggression,” the ministers wrote.
Recent deliberate attacks on civilian homes, schools and playgrounds, as well as civilian infrastructure across Ukraine are just the latest episode in Russia’s unprovoked terrorist campaign against the Ukrainian people. As Russia’s brutal attacks on Ukraine continue, the EU must act to ensure that the search for justice and accountability for Russia’s horrific crimes in Ukraine is at the heart of our policy.”

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags