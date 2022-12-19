Russian President put off invasion several times – Ukraine’s deputy intelligence chief

Putin and FSB officer. Source: Krym realii

Vladimir Putin postponed the full-scale invasion of Ukraine at least three times, but Russia’s Federal Security Service insisted, according to Ukraine’s deputy intelligence chief Vadym Skibitskyi.

“We have information that Putin put off the invasion three times, following the discussion with Russia’s Minister of Defense Sergei Shoigu and the Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov,” Skibitskyi said in his interview with Bild.

However, the Federal Security Service convinced Putin that everything was ready for a successful invasion and urged him to make the final decision in February 2022, according to Skibitskyi.

“Russian forces had food, ammunition, and fuel for a three-day offensive only, which shows how much they miscalculated. They fail to encircle the capital Kyiv and had no resources to occupy Sumy, Chernihiv, and Kharkiv,” Skibitskyi added.

After eight years of military aggression against Ukraine, which started with the annexation of Crimea and occupation of parts of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts in eastern Ukraine, Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on 24 February 2022.

Related:

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. support. Become a Patron! Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to

Tags: Battle for Kyiv, Kharkiv offensive, Russian invasion of Ukraine, Tribunal for Putin