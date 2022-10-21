Netherlands supported creation of special tribunal to investigate Russian crimes committed in Ukraine

Dutch Parliament supported the creation of a special tribunal to investigate crimes committed by the Russian Federation against Ukraine. The head of the President’s Office, Andriy Yermak, announced this in his Telegram.

“The Dutch parliament voted to create a special tribunal in The Hague to prosecute Russian military and political leaders for the invasion of Ukraine,” he wrote. Prior to this, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) called for the creation of a special tribunal, in particular, this was discussed in the last resolution of the assembly, adopted last week.

In late September, the Office of the President and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs held a meeting with diplomats regarding preparations for the creation of an international tribunal, and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy formed a working group to create a special tribunal on the crime of aggression by the Russian Federation.