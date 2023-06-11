Russian troops shell evacuation boat in flooded Kherson Oblast, civilians killed

Many parts of Oleshky are deep submerged in floodwaters unleashed by the Russians. Screenshot from drone footage

The Russian army attacked an evacuation boat with civilians crossing the Dnipro River to leave the flooded eastern bank of the occupied Kherson Oblast, according to the head of the Kherson Oblast State Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin.

Three civilians were killed, according to Oleksandr Prokudin.

“When the enemy opened fire, a 74-year-old man covered his wife with his own body. The Russians shot him in the back. He died from his wounds, doctors could not save him,” Oleksandr Prokudin wrote on Telegram.

The Prosecutor’s Office of Ukraine reported that 23 people were injured, including two Ukrainian law enforcement officers who assisted in the evacuation.

As water from the Kakhovka dam breach rushed downstream on Tuesday, 6 June, thousands of Ukrainians were abandoned to either tough out the flood or drown in the Russian-occupied areas of the Kherson Oblast. The only hope of the Ukrainian civilians stranded in the water trap on Russian-controlled territories was Ukrainian volunteers who united, despite the threat of being shot by the Russian troops, to evacuate people or deliver them food and water.

Russian forces prevent the evacuation of civilians and loot their homes in the flooded areas. In the occupied Oleshky administrative unit (the flooded eastern bank of the Russian-occupied Kherson Oblast), Russian troops are taking away private cars, storming into houses, and stealing the property of local residents, UkrInform reported.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this. We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. support. Become a Patron! We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to

Tags: Kakhovka Dam, Kherson Oblast, Russian invasion of Ukraine, Russian war crimes, Ukraine