Flood waters to rise another meter within 20 hours if Kakhovka Dam keeps deteriorating – authorities

Breached Kakhovka Dam. Photo: Energoatom's Telegram channel

If the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant dam continues to collapse for another 20 hours, the water level in the flooded areas will rise by another meter. Oleksandr Tolokonnikov, a spokesman of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, said this on the air of the United News telethon, Ukrinform reports.

“As the dam continues to collapse, we expect the level to rise another meter in the next 20 hours,” he said.

According to him, the water has already reached the Odesa community, where houses are flooded.

Tags: flooding, Kakhovka Dam, Kakhovka HPP