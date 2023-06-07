Kakhovka Reservoir water level dropped by about 2.5 meters over past day – Ukrhydroenergo

Flooded area of occupied Oleshky, Kherson Oblast. Photo: Source.

In its June 7 morning situation update on the flooding caused by the Kakhovka Dam attack, the hydro power plants operator Ukrhydroenergo says that water level in the Kakhovka Reservoir continues to decline and has dropped by almost 2.5 meters since yesterday.

The reservoir’s maximum depth is 26 meters and its area is 2,155 km².

The destruction of the spillway dam and the earthen insert between the station building and the sluice continues, according to Ukrhydroenergo.

Currently, the consequences of the flooding are as follows, according to the company:

In the Ukriane-controlled right-bank Kherson Oblast, 1,852 houses have been flooded.

“No emergencies were recorded during the night, the intensity of flooding is decreasing, however, due to the significant damage to the dam, water will continue to rise.”

“1,457 people were evacuated, 1,286 from Kherson City’s Korabel neighborhood. The Bilozerka community also began to be flooded last night.”

Almost 800 workers and more than 170 pieces of equipment of the State Emergency Service are currently involved in the relief efforts.

“Hazardous chemicals and infectious agents from cemeteries, toilets, and landfills may end up in wells and open water bodies in the area flooded due to the Russians’ explosion of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant.”

Tags: floooding, Kakhovka Dam, Kakhovka HPP