Interior Ministry: four dead, 27 people missing as 47 settlements remain flooded in Kherson Oblast

People evacuation on a dinghy from the flooded area of Kherson City. 8 June 2023. Photo: Suspilne Kherson
On 10 June, Ukrainian Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said 27 people are considered missing in Kherson Oblast, while 47 settlements are still flooded after the Russian troops destroyed the Kakhovka Dam.
Of those, 33 settlements are on government-controlled territory and 14 are Russian-occupied. A total of 2,620 people have been evacuated, 160 of them are children, and four people have died in Kherson Oblast.
In Mykolaiv oblast, 31 settlements were flooded, one person died, and 936 people were evacuated. In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, 26 settlements were left without water, now the local authorities are engaged in the efforts to deliver drinking and technical water for the residents of the affected areas, Klymenko said.
Tags: flooding, Kakhovka Dam, Kherson Oblast