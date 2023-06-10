Interior Ministry: four dead, 27 people missing as 47 settlements remain flooded in Kherson Oblast

People evacuation on a dinghy from the flooded area of Kherson City. 8 June 2023. Photo: Suspilne Kherson

On 10 June, Ukrainian Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said 27 people are considered missing in Kherson Oblast, while 47 settlements are still flooded after the Russian troops destroyed the Kakhovka Dam.

Of those, 33 settlements are on government-controlled territory and 14 are Russian-occupied. A total of 2,620 people have been evacuated, 160 of them are children, and four people have died in Kherson Oblast.

In Mykolaiv oblast, 31 settlements were flooded, one person died, and 936 people were evacuated. In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, 26 settlements were left without water, now the local authorities are engaged in the efforts to deliver drinking and technical water for the residents of the affected areas, Klymenko said.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this. We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. support. Become a Patron! We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to

Tags: flooding, Kakhovka Dam, Kherson Oblast