Russia controlled Kakhovka Dam and bears responsibility for its destruction – White House

Russia controlled Kakhovka Dam and bears responsibility for its destruction – White House

Kherson City's Korabel district flooded after the destruction of the Kakhovka Dam. Photo: Ukrainska Pravda 

Latest news Ukraine

At a press briefing on 7 June, White  House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre noted that Russia controlled Kakhovka Dam and is responsible for its destruction “caused by this war.”

Asked whether the White House Administration has had any “better insight on who or what caused the collapse of the dam,” she replied:

“We are still assessing what happened, we are indeed in touch with the Ukrainians, it is the damage, obviously, and the devastation that we’re seeing is heartbreaking.  We will do everything that we can to help the people of Ukraine, certainly. But I’ll say this and you’ve heard us say this before just yesterday: Russia has no business to be there in the first place. This dam was under Russia’s control, and they bear responsibility for the destruction caused by this war,” Karine Jean-Pierre said.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

Tags: , ,

Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags