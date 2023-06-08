Russia controlled Kakhovka Dam and bears responsibility for its destruction – White House

Kherson City's Korabel district flooded after the destruction of the Kakhovka Dam. Photo: Ukrainska Pravda
At a press briefing on 7 June, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre noted that Russia controlled Kakhovka Dam and is responsible for its destruction “caused by this war.”
Asked whether the White House Administration has had any “better insight on who or what caused the collapse of the dam,” she replied:
“We are still assessing what happened, we are indeed in touch with the Ukrainians, it is the damage, obviously, and the devastation that we’re seeing is heartbreaking. We will do everything that we can to help the people of Ukraine, certainly. But I’ll say this and you’ve heard us say this before just yesterday: Russia has no business to be there in the first place. This dam was under Russia’s control, and they bear responsibility for the destruction caused by this war,” Karine Jean-Pierre said.
Tags: flooding, Kakhovka Dam, Kakhovka HPP