Almost 3,000 buildings underwater in Ukrainian-controlled part of Kherson Oblast

Ukrainian rescuers evacuate civilians and pets in the Kherson Oblast following the dam destruction.

Credit: Ukraine's State Emergency Service.

The Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant destruction triggered unprecedented flooding in the Kherson Oblast, southern Ukraine. As of 3 pm, 20 settlements and 2,612 houses on the western bank of the Dnipro River (the Ukrainian-controlled part of the Kherson Oblast) have been flooded, according to Ukraine’s State Emergency Service.

As the Kakhovka dam collapses, the water level is expected to rise another meter within 20 hours. According to the State Emergency Service, 1,752 people have been evacuated from the flooded areas, including 103 children. Psychological assistance was provided to 111 people.

Evacuation centers in the Kherson Oblast have been set up to accommodate those forced to leave their homes following the dam destruction. Currently, there are nine evacuation centers on the Ukrainian-controlled territory of the Kherson Oblast, according to the State Emergency Service.

Almost 1,800 people and more than 300 pieces of equipment are involved in the relief efforts, the State Emergency Service reported.

The Kahovka Hydroelectric Power Plant in southern Ukraine experienced partial destruction on 6 June, causing widespread flooding, mass evacuation of civilians, military setbacks, and raising disputes regarding the future implications.

