Russian sources claim Ukraine struck Belgorod dam. Potential flooding could affect border settlements

Local authorities have begun offering evacuation to residents of three border settlements, though the Belgorod governor reports the dam structure itself remains intact.
Vira Kravchuk
25/10/2025
Ukrainian forces struck the dam of the Belgorod reservoir on 25 October, according to Russian sources, prompting evacuation warnings for approximately 1,000 residents in nearby settlements.

Belgorod Oblast Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov confirmed the attack in a Telegram post, stating that the strike damaged the dam crest, several buildings with technical equipment, and lifting mechanisms of one discharge lock. However, he stated the dam structure itself remains intact.

The Russian Telegram channel MNS reported earlier that several HIMARS rockets allegedly hit the facility, causing damage to infrastructure. Two people reportedly sustained multiple shrapnel wounds in the attack: a civilian and a Russian National Guard member.

Gladkov warned that if the dam were destroyed, flooding could affect areas on both sides of the border: the river floodplain near Kharkiv Oblast in Ukraine and streets in several Russian settlements.

According to the governor, local authorities have begun offering evacuation to Belgorod for residents facing possible flooding.

Ukraine's Defense Forces have not commented on the reports.

 

