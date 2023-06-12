Drowned woman and man found in flooded Kherson – Oblast Head

Ukrainian emergency service worker in flooded Kherson. Photo: DSNS

On 12 June, Kherson Oblast Military Administration Head Oleksandr Prokudin reported that an unidentified woman and a 50-year-old man were found drowned in one of Kherson’s districts.

According to him, the official death toll from the flooding caused by the destruction of the Kakhovka dam by Russia is currently at ten, 20 more people were injured, including five police officers and two rescue workers, 25 people are missing, including seven children.

It has been the third day as floodwater levels are falling in the flood-affected areas after Russian forces destroyed the dam of Kakhovka Reservoir on 6 June, causing massive flooding downstream.

Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko confirmed ten deaths caused by the Russian-made disaster. According to him, 41 people are considered missing.

The casualties among civilians at the Russian-occupied eastern bank of the Dnipro River are unknown but are rumored to be in the hundreds.

Read also:

Tags: flooding, Kherson