According to Ukrainian military estimates, Russia has lost over 470,000 personnel in the two years since the full-scale invasion.
03/05/2024
Russian troops. Credit: NBC News
French Foreign Minister Stéphane Sèjourné stated that France estimates Russia has suffered 500,000 military casualties – both killed and wounded – since its full-scale invasion of Ukraine began.

This figure exceeds Ukrainian military estimates, which recently surpassed 470,000 Russian losses. With over 1,000 new Russian casualties reported daily, the escalating bloodshed shows no signs of abating.

“Russia’s military failure is already evident. Our estimates show 500,000 casualties, including 150,000 killed. And all for what? In short – for nothing,” Sèjourné said in an interview with the Russian newspaper Novaya Gazeta. Europa.

French Foreign Minister Stéphane Sèjourné. Photo: Sèjourné via X/Twitter

On the possibility of NATO troop deployments, the minister echoed French President Macron’s stance, stating Europe must overtly warn Russia that when continental peace and European security are threatened, no option is off the table.

However, Sèjourné stressed France’s relations with Russia remain “based on mutual respect between our peoples,” even as he condemned the “reckless” Russian authorities disregarding international laws and human lives.

