Politico: French investigation into Telegram’s founders reveals broader scope

French authorities issued arrest warrants for Telegram’s founder and CEO Pavel Durov and his co-founder brother Nikolai on 25 March of this year, according to Politico.

On 24 August, Durov was detained in France on multiple charges. A day later, an investigating judge extended his detention. On 26 August, the Paris prosecutor’s office officially charged the detained founder and head of Telegram with 12 articles, including complicity in the possession of child pornography and the acquisition, transportation, possession, and distribution of drugs.

However, the document seen by Politico revealed that the French investigation into Telegram messenger is much broader than previously known and began several months before it was publicly disclosed.

The arrest warrants were issued against the Durov brothers as the heads of Telegram due to their refusal to cooperate in a French police investigation into third-party sexual violence against children.

The investigation, led by the cybercrime department of the Paris prosecutor’s office, found that the suspect in the case persuaded underage girls to send him “self-produced pornographic content” and then threatened to publish it on social media. The suspect also confessed to investigators that he raped a minor child.

Subsequently, investigators requested Telegram to identify the suspect, but the messenger did not respond to the French authorities.

The document also highlights the “almost complete lack of cooperation from Telegram” with French and European law enforcement agencies in other cases.

The Telegram messenger plays a significant role in the Russo-Ukrainian war, serving as a platform where Ukrainians receive information on alerts and targets all over the country. Despite the background of its founder, Durov, the Ukrainian military administrations also distribute news on casualties on Telegram and sometimes share valuable information that can benefit Russian troops.

