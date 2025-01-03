The French Ministry of Defense has declined to comment on the situation surrounding the 155th “Anna of Kyiv” Separate Mechanized Brigade, which reportedly suffers personnel losses and lacks proper equipment, while Ukraine’s State Bureau of Investigation (DBR) has launched a probe, Suspilne reports.

The Brigade has been deployed in Donetsk Oblast near Pokrovsk, which has been the main focal point of Russia’s ground attacks for months.

Journalist Yurii Butusov revealed on Facebook that the brigade, which deployed 1,924 service members for training in France in October, faced significant organizational challenges. According to his report, most soldiers lacked sufficient experience, with only 51 having served more than a year, 459 serving less than a year, and 1,414 being recruits with less than two months of service. Additionally, about 150 fighters were sent for training without completing basic preparation.

The Land Forces command commission blamed brigade commander Dmytro Riumshin for approximately 50 soldiers deserting during their stay in France, citing insufficient work with personnel. The commander and several staff officers and battalion commanders were dismissed, leading to further management confusion under new leadership unfamiliar with the brigade’s situation, according to the report.

Between September and November, the brigade was reinforced with over 4,000 recruits enlisted through territorial recruitment centers without proper screening. The training was completed in November.

In December’s first week, before combat operations began, 198 cases of unauthorized absence (AWOL) were recorded. Personnel losses increased after the start of combat missions due to poor organization and insufficient preparation, Butusov says.

The journalist also noted that the brigade lacks necessary equipment, including drones and electronic warfare systems, and received defective mortars.

DBR response

The State Bureau of Investigation told Suspilne they are investigating under articles concerning abuse of power and desertion:

“DBR is examining the facts reported in the media within criminal proceedings under Article 426-1 and Article 408 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The investigation continues.”

French position

Responding to Radio Svoboda, the French Defense Ministry stated they trained and equipped a Ukrainian brigade of about 2,000 personnel for combined arms operations in the second half of 2024. They emphasized that training occurred using French equipment intended for transfer to Ukraine, with soldiers returning home with their equipment afterward.

The Ministry declined to comment on the investigation, noting that the Ukrainian Armed Forces were responsible for personnel selection and deployment conditions.

