Reuters: France to send long-range missiles to Ukraine, Macron to finalize security deal in Kyiv 

France will send about 40 Scalp long-range missiles and several hundred bombs to Ukraine, as well as more equipment, to boost Ukraine’s defense capabilities against the Russian invasion.
bySerge Havrylets
17/01/2024
2 minute read
Zelenskyy looks uneasy while embracing Macron, on Macron’s first visit to Ukraine since the Russian Invasion. Source: Gordonua
On 16 January, President of France Emmanuel Macron announced the delivery of about 40 Scalp (also known as Storm Shadow) long-range missiles and “several hundred bombs,” Reuters reported.

The President of France also announced that he plans to visit Ukraine next month to finalize a bilateral security agreement between France and Ukraine. On 12 January 2024, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Rishi Sunak, signed a bilateral Ukraine-UK security agreement in Kyiv.

The French President’s trip to Ukraine will come when political disputes in the United States and the European Union are delaying two major aid packages for Ukraine.

France is working to finalize a bilateral security agreement with Ukraine to help Ukraine defend itself against the ongoing Russian invasion and to deter Russia from future aggression.

Emmanuel Macron said that about 40 Scalp long-range missiles and unnamed bombs” would be delivered to Ukraine in the coming weeks.

“We will be able to deliver a lot more equipment, and we will basically help Ukraine in its needs, in particular to defend its skies. I myself will go to Ukraine in February,” Macron said.

The French President emphasized that Russia should not be allowed to defeat Ukraine. Otherwise, Europe’s security would be at risk, Emmanuel Macron said.

