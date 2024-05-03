UK intel: Ukrainian attack on Krasnodar Krai air base forces dispersal of Russian aircraft, boosting operational burdens

The Kushchovskaya military airfield, located in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai, came under a drone attack overnight on 26-27 April, destroying a warehouse with UPMK gliding bomb kits. Front-line bombers were also located at the airfield.
The ministry wrote:
- Over the course of this week, the Ukrainian attack on the Russian airfield Kushchevskaya has likely contributed to approximately 40 aircraft of different types being removed from the area and dispersed to multiple airfields further from the frontline.
- The impact of this is unlikely to be immediately obvious or dramatic. However, Ukraine has already demonstrated the ability to strike much further into Russia than these dispersal locations. Forcing such dispersal measures means that length of sorties will have to increase to maintain the same permanency over the battlespace. This will in turn require more fuel, increasing cost, while also placing more strain on the aircrews.
