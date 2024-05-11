Eng
Ukraine forces shoot down Russian Su-25 attack aircraft near Avdiivka

Russia has already lost 348 aircraft and 325 helicopters in its war against Ukraine.
byOrysia Hrudka
11/05/2024
1 minute read
SU-25 attack aircraft. Photo: airvectors.net
The 110th Separate Mechanized Brigade, named after General Marko Bezruchko, has successfully downed a Russian SU-25 attack aircraft in the Avdiivka direction, marking another significant achievement in aerial defense by Ukrainian forces.

According to the General Staff, Russia has already lost 348 aircraft and 325 helicopters in its war against Ukraine. According to Ukrainian intelligence, at the outset of the full-scale invasion, Russia had approximately 1500 combat aircraft.

According to the brigade’s report, “The downfall of Russian aircraft continues. Once again, our anti-aircraft gunners have done an excellent job by striking down another SU-25 today. The occupiers still haven’t realized that they shouldn’t be flying in our sky. They will keep falling.”

This development follows a similar incident reported exactly a week ago, on May 4, when President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that the same brigade had shot down another Russian SU-25 in Donetsk region, underlining a persistent pattern of Ukrainian capability in defending its airspace against Russian air assaults.

