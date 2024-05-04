Ukrainian forces down Russian Su-25 jet in Donetsk Oblast – Zelenskyy

Ukrainian military forces shot down a Russian Su-25 jet in the Donetsk region, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced in his evening address.

According to the General Staff, Russia has already lost 348 aircraft and 325 helicopters in its war against Ukraine. According to Ukrainian intelligence, at the outset of the invasion, Russia had approximately 1500 combat aircraft.

Ukrainian forces downed a Russian Su-25 attack aircraft in Donetsk Oblast, 🇺🇦 Zelenskyy announced. With 9 May approaching, marking Victory Day in Russia, tensions are high. Stay vigilant as this date often coincides with increased Russian attacks, warned Zelenskyy. pic.twitter.com/rEXa6P0BDE — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) May 4, 2024

“I want to give a special shout-out to the warriors of the 110th Separate Mechanized Brigade for shooting down yet another Russian Su-25 in the Donetsk Oblast today. Well done, guys! Today, I express my gratitude to all our soldiers on the front lines,” he said on Telegram.

Zelenskyy urged heightened vigilance across Ukraine as the symbolically significant 9 May date for Russia approaches, warning that the Kremlin could be planning massive attacks.

Moreover, Zelenskyy reported a new wave of Russian strikes on Ukrainian territory, particularly in the Kharkiv, Odesa, and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts.

“By the morning, our warriors had already shot down 13 Shaheed drones. Throughout the day, Russian forces used eight missiles of various types and nearly 70 guided air bombs against border communities and positions on the front,” Zelenskyy stated.

Amid the persistent Russian bombardment, the General Staff of Ukraine recorded 119 combat engagements across the frontline over the past 24 hours, underscoring the ongoing intense fighting.

Read more: