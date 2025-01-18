Support us on Patreon
Forbes: Russia promises soldiers 10-day leave for capturing Ukrainian “Baba Yaga” drones it can’t build

The $20,000 heavy Ukrainian UAVs have so rattled Russian defenses that commanders offer extended leave bounties while technicians refurbish captured drones for their own use.
byYevheniia Martyniuk
18/01/2025
2 minute read
Ukrainian heavy Vampire drone. Photo: Ukrinform
Ukraine’s fleet of heavy drone bombers, known to Russian forces as Baba Yagas, are playing a crucial but often overlooked role in the war, Forbes reports. These night bombers are inflicting significant casualties on Russian forces, though their impact is frequently underreported due to the challenges of interpreting thermal imagery footage.

“The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense acquired more than 2,000 heavy bomber drones through official channels last year,” technology journalist David Hambling writes, noting that the entire fleet costs approximately half the price of a single F-16 fighter jet, with each drone valued at around $20,000.

These unmanned aircraft, which include varieties such as the Vampire, R18, Nemesis, and Kazhan (Bat), carry substantial payloads of 20-40 pounds and can strike targets up to 12 miles away.

“They are frequently targeted: the Russians will attempt to locate their position by their radio emissions, or will follow the drone back to them with a quadcopter,” Hambling writes, highlighting the dangerous conditions under which Ukrainian drone teams operate.

OSINT analyst Andrew Perpetua suggests that the effectiveness of these night bombers is “being seriously underestimated” due to the difficulties in confirming kills from thermal imagery footage.

“Ukraine has pivoted to using heavy bomber drones to destroy vehicles, and posts tremendous numbers of losses per day using this method,” Perpetua notes on X.

The impact of these drones has been so significant that Russian forces have begun repurposing captured Ukrainian drones for their own use. They are even “creating a supply chain to keep their trophy bombers in service,” according to OSINT analyst Roy.

Russian heavy vehicles destroyed by heavy bomber drones in 2024. Photo: Forbes

The psychological impact on Russian forces is also notable. According to Hambling’s reporting, Russian soldiers can claim 10 days’ vacation for downing one of these drones, and folklore has emerged about the Baba Yagas “swooping down at night to carry away wounded Russian soldiers in their metal claws.”

While the full extent of the damage inflicted by these night bombers may not be known until after the war, Hambling’s report suggests they represent a significant advancement in Ukraine’s drone warfare capabilities and a crucial element of their military strategy.

