US Embassy warns of threat of Russian attacks in coming days

The United States Embassy in Ukraine has issued an urgent security alert warning American citizens about potential Russian airstrikes that could occur “at any time over the next several days,” the embassy’s official website published a notice on 9 May.

“The Embassy has received information concerning a potentially significant air attack,” the statement said, urging US citizens to “be prepared to immediately shelter in the event an air alert is announced.”

The diplomatic mission provided several precautionary measures for Americans in Ukraine, including downloading reliable air alert applications such as “Air Raid Siren” or “Alarm Map” to their mobile devices.

“Identify shelter locations in advance of any air alert,” the embassy advised. “Immediately take shelter if an air alert is announced.”

The security notice also recommended maintaining reserves of essential supplies. “Keep reserves of water, food, and medication,” the embassy guidance stated.

This warning follows similar alerts issued by the US diplomatic mission on 8 December 2024, and 20 November. The November alert preceded a Russian “Oreshnik” missile strike on Dnipro the following day.

