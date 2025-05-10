Support us on Patreon
byMaria Tril
10/05/2025
3 minute read
coalition of the willing kyiv may 2025
Five leaders: French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk and Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy hold a phone call with the US President Donald Trump in Kyiv on 10 May 2025. Credit: Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha via X
Zelenskyy and European leaders offer Russia 30-day ceasefire in call with Trump during

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and leaders of the “coalition of the willing” held a phone call with US President Donald Trump from Kyiv on 10 May, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha said.

The call included French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, and Prime Ministers Donald Tusk of Poland and Keir Starmer of the UK who had arrived in Kyiv earlier that day.

The European leaders came for a gathering of the “coalition of the willing” – countries that have pledged security guarantees for Ukraine in a potential ceasefire agreement, reports indicate.

“All five leaders had a fruitful call with focused on peace efforts, Sybiha said on social media. The discussion between the coalition of the willing and Trump focused on peace efforts to resolve Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine.

“Ukraine and all allies are ready for a full unconditional ceasefire on land, air, and at sea for at least 30 days starting already on Monday (May 12),” Sybiha said about Ukrainian position.

The Foreign Minister added, “If Russia agrees and effective monitoring is provided, a lasting ceasefire and confidence-building measures could pave the way for peace negotiations.”

Prior to Sybiha’s announcement, Presidential Office Head Andriy Yermak shared a similar photo of the meeting, describing it as “historic moments” without providing further details.

On 9 May, President Zelenskyy had announced a meeting with heads of the “coalition of the willing” countries. Members of this coalition plan to deploy military contingents in Ukraine after a ceasefire is achieved.

The European leaders arriving in Kyiv on 10 May also honored fallen Ukrainian soldiers during their visit.

