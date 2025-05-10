Support us on Patreon
Macron, Starmer, Merz and Tusk arrive in Ukraine for “coalition of the willing” meeting

Four European leaders arrived in Kyiv on 10 May to discuss security guarantees for Ukraine amid renewed calls for a ceasefire with Russia.
10/05/2025
Poland’s Prime Minister Donald Tusk, First Lady Olena Zelenska, Britain’s Prime Minister Keir Starmer, France’s President Emmanuel Macron, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Germany’s Chancellor Friedrich Merz visit the Independence Square in Kyiv on 10 May 2025. Credit: Ludovic Marin/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz arrived in Kyiv on 10 May for meetings with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk joined them separately in the Ukrainian capital.

The European leaders came for a gathering of the “coalition of the willing” – countries that have pledged security guarantees for Ukraine in a potential ceasefire agreement, reports indicate.

“We, the leaders of France, Germany, Poland, and the United Kingdom will stand in Kyiv in solidarity with Ukraine against Russia’s barbaric and illegal full-scale invasion,” said in a joint statement released by the UK before the trip.

Upon arrival, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha and Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak greeted the European delegation, according to Ukrainian media Suspilne.

The four European leaders joined President Zelenskyy and First Lady Olena Zelenska at Independence Square to honor fallen soldiers.

“We honored the memory of the soldiers who gave their lives for our freedom, for Ukraine’s independence,” Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram.

This marks Merz’s first visit to Ukraine and the first time all four European leaders have traveled there together.

The high-level meeting takes place just one day after US President Trump called for a “30-day unconditional ceasefire” between Russia and Ukraine.

“We reiterate our backing for President Trump’s calls for a peace deal and call on Russia to stop obstructing efforts to secure an enduring peace,” according to the joint European statement.

Macron previously confirmed that some countries would participate in the coalition meeting virtually, the Guardian reported.

Kyiv authorities announced traffic restrictions in the capital on 10 May due to the presence of foreign delegations and “ceremonial and memorial events.”

The “coalition of the willing,” led by France and Britain, has been working on plans to send a mission to Ukraine to guarantee a future “ceasefire.”

