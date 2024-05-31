Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Chechen individual from Russia arrested for planning Olympics terrorist attack

An Islamist terrorist plot to attack Olympic football matches in Saint-Étienne has been foiled by French special services.
byOlena Mukhina
31/05/2024
2 minute read
The image shows the Olympic Games symbol on Trocadero place in front of the Eiffel Tower celebrating the upcoming Paris 2024 summer Olympics. Credit: depositphotos.com
Chechen individual from Russia arrested for planning Olympics terrorist attack

French special services have thwarted an attempt to organize Islamist terrorist attacks during upcoming football matches at the Olympics in Saint-Étienne and arrested a Chechen individual from Russia linked to them, as per France Info.

Ukraine will also participate in the Olympic Games in France. Russian athletes will compete despite activists and officials calling for the International Olympic Committee not to let representatives from the aggressor states attend the event. According to Vadym Hutsayt, President of the National Olympic Committee, over 400 Ukrainian athletes have been killed in Russia’s war.

Reuters reported that in April 2024, French President Emmanuel Macron stated that he had no doubts that Russia would attempt to target the Olympic Games this summer.

“This is the first foiled attack on the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris,” stated Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin.

The suspect was accused of planning violent actions in the name of jihadist ideology (the group ‘Islamic State’), targeting fan groups on the sidelines of sporting events in Saint-Étienne during the Olympics, the police statement said.

The 18-year-old Chechen was arrested last week after police tracked his messages on encrypted messengers discussing future attacks. During a search, investigators found an image of the Saint-Étienne stadium on his computer and videos of the arena on his phone. The young man arrived in France with his parents in 2023.

The Geoffroy-Guichard Stadium in Saint-Étienne is scheduled to host six football matches in both the men’s and women’s tournaments as part of the Olympic Games.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!