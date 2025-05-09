Support us on Patreon
Dutch Intelligence: Russia is making “much more artillery” than it needs for war in Ukraine and moving troops toward NATO borders

It has also doubled its defense budget to $149 billion, while hacking European elections.
byOlena Mukhina
09/05/2025
3 minute read
Russian soldiers in Ukraine. Photo: social media
Vice Admiral Peter Reesink, head of the Dutch Military Intelligence and Security Service (MIVD), has warned that Russia may restore its combat capabilities as early as one year after the war in Ukraine concludes, Politico reports.

Since 2022, the Netherlands has been a key and consistent supporter of Ukraine, providing nearly €10 billion in combined military, financial, and humanitarian aid. In 2025 alone, the Dutch government accelerated the release of €3.5 billion in aid, with €2 billion allocated this year instead of 2026 to meet Ukraine’s urgent defense and reconstruction needs.

He stresses that Europe must start preparing for the possibility of a war.

“Russia is producing much more artillery, also with help from other countries, than they need for the war with Ukraine,” Reesink says, highlighting that Moscow’s defense production exceeds immediate battlefield needs, suggesting longer-term strategic ambitions.

He notes the expansion of the Russian military, pointing to the movement of new units toward NATO’s borders. In addition, Reesink emphasizes that Russia’s defense budget for 2024 has doubled since 2015, reaching $149 billion.

The latest MIVD report also highlights the growing threat of hybrid warfare from both Russia and China. In 2024 alone, Russian hackers targeted Dutch public institutions, critical infrastructure, political party websites, and transportation networks in an effort to influence the European Parliament elections.

“We have information of Russian interference in different elections, and not only through disinformation. That’s in a few countries, and it is mostly with countries which used to be under the influence of Russia,” Reesink states.

Resink expresses concern over the politicization of American intelligence agencies, which can undermine transatlantic security cooperation.

“It’s not a very comfortable signal from the US when you see the leadership on their side from the intelligence agencies being … well, having to seek another job,” he adds.

Against this backdrop, the Netherlands, along with other NATO members, is boosting its military readiness and advocating for a stronger, more independent European security policy.

