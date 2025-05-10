Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Ukraine’s Interior Ministry suspends six high-ranking officials of the National Guard

Ukraine’s anti-corruption authorities conducted searches at the homes of National Guard Commander Oleksandr Pivnenko and five senior officers as part of a major corruption investigation involving defense procurement.
byMaria Tril
10/05/2025
3 minute read
ukraine's national guard
National Guard of Ukraine. Illustrative photo
Ukraine’s Interior Ministry suspends six high-ranking officials of the National Guard

Ukraine’s Interior Ministry has suspended six senior officials from the logistics department of the National Guard’s Main Directorate amid an ongoing corruption investigation. Searches were conducted at their homes and offices on 9 and 10 May, according to Ukrainian media outlet ZN.UA.

“The ministry has initiated an internal investigation and is providing full cooperation with law enforcement,” the Interior Ministry said.

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) conducted searches at the homes of National Guard Commander Brigadier General Oleksandr Pivnenko and five other high-ranking officers, including logistics department directors and the head of the National Guard’s Central Supply Base.

According to ZN.UA sources, the investigation involves multiple criminal charges, including embezzlement, money laundering, and accepting bribes.

“The suspects allegedly received 190 million hryvnias ($4.5 mn) in bribes for favoring specific contractors in procurement deals managed by the National Guard’s Central Supply Base,” law enforcement sources told ZN.UA.

The investigation claims the officials received material benefits including a 2023 Toyota RAV-4 and commercial property over 70 square meters in Kyiv.

A separate investigation focuses on Serhiy Hrytsenko, Oleksandr Kalatynets, and Deputy Commander Oleksandr Bilous for allegedly misappropriating 199 million hryvnias ($4.7 mn) through inflated prices for tracked armored personnel carriers purchased from a private company.

This case follows earlier corruption allegations within Ukraine’s defense sector. In January 2023, officials from the Ministry of Defense were arrested for inflated prices in a 13 billion hryvnia ($313 mn) military catering contract.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!