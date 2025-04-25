National Guard soldier rescues family of three and dog from Kyiv missile strike rubble

On 24 April, after a Russian missile strike on Kyiv, a National Guard soldier, Maksym Timoshko, rescued a three-year-old girl, her parents and a dog from the rubble, the National Guard said.

First, Maksym took the child, he said. He handed the girl over to his colleague and returned for the adults then. The man was reportedly seriously wounded. Maksym took him straight to the ambulance and then returned for the woman and the dog.

“It was difficult to get to them – we had to break down the door and act very quickly. Every second could have been the last,” Maksym said.

After being rescued, the family was evacuated from the site of the attack and handed over to medics.

The Russian missile attack on a residential building in the Sviatoshynskyi district in Kyiv on the night of 24 April killed 12 people and injured almost 90 others.

Among the dead was a 17-year-old student of the Kyiv Aviation Vocational College, Danylo Khudya. His friends had been on duty near the rubble since the morning, waiting for a miracle, however, the rescuers found the boy dead.

