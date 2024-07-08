Low altitudes, anti-air defense systems: Russia’s evolving military tactics for missile assaults pose new challenges for Ukraine

Former Air Force Spokesperson Yurii Ihnat says that during the 8 July attack on Ukraine, Russia’s cruise missiles flew at extremely low altitudes, which made their interception especially complicated and led to horrific consequences, RBC-Ukraine reports.

The Russian attack on Ukrainian cities killed 36 people and injured 166, Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko reported Monday evening. He added that rescue operations were ongoing at “Ohmatdyt”, a children’s hospital, to clear the rubble, which would last approximately until the end of the day, according to UkrInform.

Ihnat noted that Russia is constantly developing new tactics for attacks and modernizing its reconnaissance and strike drones and cruise and ballistic missiles.

As a result, these missiles are becoming harder to detect and destroy. According to him, Russia’s missiles are equipped with additional anti-air defense systems, including radar and thermal decoys.

“During today’s strike, cruise missiles flew at extremely low altitudes, with combat operations against them taking place at heights sometimes as low as fifty meters, which, of course, can also lead to terrible consequences on the ground,” emphasized Ihnat.

Earlier, Ukraine’s Air Force Commander, Lt-Gen Mykola Oleshchuk, reported that during the morning attack, Russian forces launched a total of 38 missiles of various types, of which Ukrainian air defenders destroyed 30:

1 Kh-47M2 Kinzhal air-launched ballistic missile (destroyed);

4 Iskander-M ballistic missiles (3 destroyed);

1 3M22 Zircon cruise missile;

13 Kh-101 cruise missiles (11 destroyed);

14 Kalibr cruise missiles (12 destroyed);

2 Kh-22 cruise missiles;

3 Kh-59/Kh-69 guided air missiles (all destroyed)

