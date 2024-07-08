Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Low altitudes, anti-air defense systems: Russia’s evolving military tactics for missile assaults pose new challenges for Ukraine

Meanwhile, rescue operations continue at Kyiv’s “Ohmatdyt” hospital, the target of latest Russian assault which killed 36 people.
byOlena Mukhina
08/07/2024
2 minute read
Aftermath of Russia’s strike on the Okhmatdyt Children’s Hospital in Kyiv on 8 July 2024. Photo: Facebook/NDSL Okhmatdyt.
Low altitudes, anti-air defense systems: Russia’s evolving military tactics for missile assaults pose new challenges for Ukraine

Former Air Force Spokesperson Yurii Ihnat says that during the 8 July attack on Ukraine, Russia’s cruise missiles flew at extremely low altitudes, which made their interception especially complicated and led to horrific consequences, RBC-Ukraine reports.

The Russian attack on Ukrainian cities killed 36 people and injured 166, Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko reported Monday evening. He added that rescue operations were ongoing at “Ohmatdyt”, a children’s hospital, to clear the rubble, which would last approximately until the end of the day, according to UkrInform.

Ihnat noted that Russia is constantly developing new tactics for attacks and modernizing its reconnaissance and strike drones and cruise and ballistic missiles.

As a result, these missiles are becoming harder to detect and destroy. According to him, Russia’s missiles are equipped with additional anti-air defense systems, including radar and thermal decoys.

“During today’s strike, cruise missiles flew at extremely low altitudes, with combat operations against them taking place at heights sometimes as low as fifty meters, which, of course, can also lead to terrible consequences on the ground,” emphasized Ihnat.

Earlier, Ukraine’s Air Force Commander, Lt-Gen Mykola Oleshchuk, reported that during the morning attack, Russian forces launched a total of 38 missiles of various types, of which Ukrainian air defenders destroyed 30:

Ukraine destroys 30/38 Russian missiles as attack kills 33, injures 134

  • 1 Kh-47M2 Kinzhal air-launched ballistic missile (destroyed);
  • 4 Iskander-M ballistic missiles (3 destroyed);
  • 1 3M22 Zircon cruise missile;
  • 13 Kh-101 cruise missiles (11 destroyed);
  • 14 Kalibr cruise missiles (12 destroyed);
  • 2 Kh-22 cruise missiles;
  • 3 Kh-59/Kh-69 guided air missiles (all destroyed)

Read more:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Premium journalism from across Europe.
    • Tailored to your needs, translated into English.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts