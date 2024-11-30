Russian attack on Dnipro Oblast kills 4, injures 21, including 11 year-old boy

Russian missile attack on the Dnipro Oblast resulted in significant casualties and extensive damage across multiple locations.

Dnipro, a city in eastern part of Ukraine, has been enduring daily attacks from Russian forces since the onset of the full-scale invasion in February 2022. The situation in Dnipro is dire, with frequent missile strikes and artillery shelling resulting in significant destruction and loss of life.

Governor Serhiy Lysak said the attack triggered three separate fires, consuming a retail store, a multi-apartment building, and a private residence.

Russian attack injured 21 people, killed three, according to local authorities. Among the injured was an 11-year-old boy hospitalized in moderate condition, underscoring the indiscriminate nature of the attack.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy provided additional context, confirming four fatalities in Tsarychanka, a settlement approximately 60 kilometers from the regional center.

Russia persists in its daily missile and explosive drone assaults on Ukraine. This Russian attack is part of a broader strategy aimed at terrorizing civilians and demoralizing the population through deliberate strikes on residential areas and energy infrastructure.

