Russian drones killed two civilians and injured three others in a devastating drone strike on the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson on 30 November, according to regional authorities.

Kherson Governor Oleksandr Prokudyn said Russian drone injured a 46-year-old man, who later died at the scene from severe injuries. The drone also killed a 48-year-old woman.

About three individuals sustained explosive injuries and concussions: a 50-year-old woman and two men aged 46 and 52.

The drone strike occurred in the context of ongoing Russian military activities in the oblast. Earlier the same day, Russian forces had attacked a bus stop in Antonivka, located just kilometers from Kherson, resulting in additional casualties.

The attacks on Kherson have been persistent. Over the past day, Russian atttacked Kherson Oblast 22 settlements. The Ukrainian Air Forces reported a ballistic missile strike on the Berislav district, resulting in significant civilian infrastructure damage.

According to the Governor Oleksandr Produkin, Russian forces targeted residential areas, damaging 17 private homes, along with a garage, communal building, store, and several private vehicles. The attack killed one person, and injured six others.

During the night’s drone attack, air defense units specifically destroyed one Shahed-131/136 drone over Kherson Oblast.

