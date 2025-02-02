Forbes: Ukraine deploys FPV drones as stealth roadside bombs to strike Russian convoys

Ukraine has begun deploying drones in a novel way that effectively transforms them into sophisticated replacements for traditional improvised explosive devices (IEDs), Forbes reports. This innovation was documented in recent social media footage from Kursk Oblast.

The 8th Special Forces Regiment of Ukraine has demonstrated a groundbreaking approach to drone warfare. The tactic involves positioning first-person view (FPV) drones along roadsides, partially concealed in grass, where they lie in wait for Russian vehicles.

“The video consists of a compilation of camera feeds from different Ukrainian FPV drones as they strike Russian targets,” Forbes defense correspondent Vikram Mittal notes, describing attacks on both a UAZ-452 transport vehicle and a Ural-4320 supply truck.

This innovative approach offers several distinct advantages over conventional IEDs:

Remote deployment: Mittal emphasizes that “a drone can position itself without requiring a soldier to physically emplace it,” significantly reducing risk to personnel while maintaining effectiveness against supply vehicles in enemy territory. Enhanced safety: “Unlike traditional IEDs, drones do not require a nearby soldier for overwatch.” Operators can monitor and control the operation from secure locations. Precision targeting: “Drones enable precision strikes against less armored sections, allowing for the use of smaller, more efficient munitions,” contrasting with traditional IEDs’ reliance on larger explosive charges.

The Forbes analysis identifies both strengths and potential vulnerabilities in this approach:

Energy efficiency : Ground-based positioning proves highly efficient, as the drones only need minimal power to maintain their camera feeds while waiting for targets. This allows for extended operation periods compared to traditional aerial drone missions.

: Ground-based positioning proves highly efficient, as the drones only need minimal power to maintain their camera feeds while waiting for targets. This allows for extended operation periods compared to traditional aerial drone missions. Electronic warfare (EW) vulnerability: The system’s reliance on continuous communication between drone and operator presents a significant vulnerability, particularly given Russian expertise in electronic warfare. The necessary transmission of camera feeds and control signals could expose drones to detection and countermeasures.

As this technology continues to evolve, the next logical step appears to be integrating greater autonomy into these systems. By incorporating advanced computer vision and onboard processing capabilities, future drones could potentially operate with reduced dependence on constant operator control, helping to mitigate current electronic warfare vulnerabilities.

As Mittal concludes, this development represents another step in the ongoing evolution of drone warfare, with both sides continuously adapting their tactics and countermeasures. The transformation of drones into modern IED equivalents marks a significant shift in tactical approaches to asymmetric warfare.

