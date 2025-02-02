Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Forbes: Ukraine deploys FPV drones as stealth roadside bombs to strike Russian convoys

Ukrainian forces are hiding FPV drones in roadside grass along supply routes in Kursk Oblast, enabling remote strikes on Russian vehicles without exposing operators to danger.
byYevheniia Martyniuk
02/02/2025
2 minute read
Forbes: Ukraine deploys FPV drones as stealth roadside bombs to strike Russian convoys
Ukrainian drone operator. Photo: General Staff via Facebook
Forbes: Ukraine deploys FPV drones as stealth roadside bombs to strike Russian convoys

Ukraine has begun deploying drones in a novel way that effectively transforms them into sophisticated replacements for traditional improvised explosive devices (IEDs), Forbes reports. This innovation was documented in recent social media footage from Kursk Oblast.

The 8th Special Forces Regiment of Ukraine has demonstrated a groundbreaking approach to drone warfare. The tactic involves positioning first-person view (FPV) drones along roadsides, partially concealed in grass, where they lie in wait for Russian vehicles.

“The video consists of a compilation of camera feeds from different Ukrainian FPV drones as they strike Russian targets,” Forbes defense correspondent Vikram Mittal notes, describing attacks on both a UAZ-452 transport vehicle and a Ural-4320 supply truck.

This innovative approach offers several distinct advantages over conventional IEDs:

  1. Remote deployment: Mittal emphasizes that “a drone can position itself without requiring a soldier to physically emplace it,” significantly reducing risk to personnel while maintaining effectiveness against supply vehicles in enemy territory.
  2. Enhanced safety: “Unlike traditional IEDs, drones do not require a nearby soldier for overwatch.” Operators can monitor and control the operation from secure locations.
  3. Precision targeting: “Drones enable precision strikes against less armored sections, allowing for the use of smaller, more efficient munitions,” contrasting with traditional IEDs’ reliance on larger explosive charges.

The Forbes analysis identifies both strengths and potential vulnerabilities in this approach:

  • Energy efficiency: Ground-based positioning proves highly efficient, as the drones only need minimal power to maintain their camera feeds while waiting for targets. This allows for extended operation periods compared to traditional aerial drone missions.
  • Electronic warfare (EW) vulnerability: The system’s reliance on continuous communication between drone and operator presents a significant vulnerability, particularly given Russian expertise in electronic warfare. The necessary transmission of camera feeds and control signals could expose drones to detection and countermeasures.

As this technology continues to evolve, the next logical step appears to be integrating greater autonomy into these systems. By incorporating advanced computer vision and onboard processing capabilities, future drones could potentially operate with reduced dependence on constant operator control, helping to mitigate current electronic warfare vulnerabilities.

As Mittal concludes, this development represents another step in the ongoing evolution of drone warfare, with both sides continuously adapting their tactics and countermeasures. The transformation of drones into modern IED equivalents marks a significant shift in tactical approaches to asymmetric warfare.

Read more:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts