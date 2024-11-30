Ukraine’s Third Assault Brigade has destroyed a North Korean Bulsae-4 missile system in Kharkiv Oblast, with the brigade’s Windbreaker drone unit sharing video footage of the strike on 30 November.

Since late 2023, Ukrainian forces have recovered North Korean missile fragments across multiple regions, while satellite imagery has shown increased weapons shipments from North Korea to Russia via rail and sea routes. This latest destruction of a Bulsae-4 system adds to the mounting evidence of North Korean military hardware in Russian hands.

“Our pilots bombed the enemy in the building and conducted combo strikes on camouflaged shelters, smoking out the occupiers from their hiding spots,” the brigade reported via Telegram.

During the operation, the drone unit also destroyed several Russian vehicles, including a Ural truck and a concealed KamAZ.

Ukraine's Third Assault Brigade has destroyed a North Korean Bulsae-4 missile system in Kharkiv Oblast. The brigade shared video of the strike against this long-range anti-tank system, adding to growing evidence of NK military hardware in Russian hands. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/SiiRAXEniq — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) November 30, 2024

The Bulsae-4, which has an estimated range of 10-25 kilometers, represents North Korea’s advanced anti-tank capabilities now deployed in Ukraine. The military publication Militarnyi first documented Russian forces using the Bulsae-4 system in July, preceding Ukrainian intelligence reports confirming broader North Korean military support, including ammunition and ballistic missiles.

This weapons support is part of a larger pattern of North Korean involvement. Approximately 11,000 North Korean troops are deployed to Russia’s Kursk Oblast, with some units already engaged in combat operations. NATO has confirmed their presence, noting that these forces are equipped with standard infantry weapons, including mortars, rifles, and machine guns.

According to The Washington Post, the arrangement between Kim Jong Un and Vladimir Putin exchanges military support for financial compensation and advanced military technology.

Read more: