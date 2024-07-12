Eng
ISW: Ukraine makes progress near Hlyboke in Kharkiv Oblast, while Russia advances near Siversk in Donetsk Oblast

Recent geolocated footage indicates Russian forces have advanced in Krasnohorivka and near Siversk, while Ukrainian forces made progress north of Kharkiv City.
Hlyboke kharkiv oblast
The assessed control of terrain around Kharkiv Oblast as of 11 July 2024. Credit: ISW
The US-based Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reported on 11 July that Ukrainian forces achieved marginal advances north of Kharkiv City on 11 July, specifically in the northern outskirts of Hlyboke.

According to the ISW, geolocated footage published on 11 July shows that Ukrainian forces marginally advanced eastward in the northern outskirts of Hlyboke.

Concurrently, Russian forces made progress in several areas. The ISW notes, “Geolocated footage published on 10 July indicates that Russian forces recently advanced northward to Medychna and Belinskyi streets in northeastern Krasnohorivka.” This advance occurred west of Donetsk City.

The report also highlights Russian advances near Siversk, stating, “Geolocated footage published on 11 July indicates that Russian forces recently advanced along a windbreak northeast of Rozdolivka.”

The situation in Vovchansk remains contested. Russian sources claimed that Russian forces crossed the Vovcha River within central Vovchansk. However, the ISW reports, citing a Kremlin-affiliated mil blogger, that “such reports are false.”

“ISW observed recent geolocated footage showing that Russian infantry crossed the Vovcha River,” the ISW said.

The report mentions the Russian Africa Corps’ presence in Kharkiv, citing, “Footage published on 10 July reportedly shows drone operators of the Russian Africa Corps operating in the Kharkiv direction.”

The ISW also reports ongoing Russian offensive operations in the Donetsk area. According to the reports, Russian forces continued offensive operations west of Donetsk City near Krasnohorivka and Heorhiivka and southwest of Donetsk City near Kostyantynivka, Paraskoviivka, and Vodyane.

