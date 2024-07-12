UK intel: Russia suffers highest war casualties in May-June 2024

In its July 12 intelligence report, the British Defense Ministry reported that Russia’s war casualties in Ukraine have reached their highest levels over the past two months.

In May 2024, average daily Russian casualties were 1,262, rising to 1,163 in June 2024, with estimated total losses over 70,000 personnel, including killed and wounded. The UK Defense Ministry links this surge to Russia opening a new front in the Kharkiv region while sustaining its offensive pace elsewhere.

The Ministry wrote:

The average daily Russian casualties (killed and wounded) in Ukraine throughout May and June 2024, increased to conflict highs of 1262 and 1163 respectively. In total Russia likely lost (killed and wounded) in excess of 70,000 personnel over the past two months.

The uptick in losses reflects Russia’s opening of the new front in the Kharkiv region, while maintaining the same rate of offensive operations along the remainder of the front. Although this new approach has increased the pressure on the frontline, an effective Ukrainian defence and a lack of Russian training reduces Russia’s ability to exploit any tactical successes, despite attempting to stretch the frontline further.

Russia’s casualty rate will likely continue to average above 1,000 a day over the next two months as Russia continues to try to overmatch Ukrainian positions with mass.

The estimation of the Russian losses by the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces amount to more than 556,000 troops. Notably, the destruction of dozens of Russian artillery pieces has been reported daily for months:

Russia's estimated losses as of day 870 of its all-out war against Ukraine, according to the Ukrainian Army's General Staff. pic.twitter.com/mX9zCxb22r — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) July 12, 2024

Related: